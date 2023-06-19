Brighton & Hove Albion will pay ‘€20m’ for sought after Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old, who is currently preparing for the Netherlands’ UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Romania and Georgia later this month, is expected to complete his move to Albion ‘this week’.

Verburggen had attracted the interest of Manchester United and newly-promoted Burnley – with ex-Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany reportedly keen on a reunion with the Dutchman at Turf Moor – but the Seagulls look to be on the cusp of sealing a deal for the talented stopper.

Romano tweeted: “Brighton will pay €20m fee for Belgian top talented goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen — deal was already almost completed last week & sealed this week despite Burnley attempts. #BHAFC

“Personal terms are also agreed. Here we go soon.”