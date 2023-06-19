NationalWorldTV
‘Here we go soon’ – Brighton set to pay ‘€20m’ for highly-rated goalkeeper wanted by Burnley and Man United

Brighton & Hove Albion will pay ‘€20m’ for sought after Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:36 BST

The 20-year-old, who is currently preparing for the Netherlands’ UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Romania and Georgia later this month, is expected to complete his move to Albion ‘this week’.

Verburggen had attracted the interest of Manchester United and newly-promoted Burnley – with ex-Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany reportedly keen on a reunion with the Dutchman at Turf Moor – but the Seagulls look to be on the cusp of sealing a deal for the talented stopper.

Romano tweeted: “Brighton will pay €20m fee for Belgian top talented goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen — deal was already almost completed last week & sealed this week despite Burnley attempts. #BHAFC

“Personal terms are also agreed. Here we go soon.”

Brighton & Hove Albion will pay ‘€20m’ for sought after Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion will pay ‘€20m’ for sought after Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
