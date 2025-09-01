'Here We Go': West Ham beaten to a 'remarkable' transfer by Crystal Palace

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Brighton defender Igor Julio has received the 'Here we go!' treatment as a move to Crystal Palace enters the final stages.

Igor, 26, was widely expected to leave Brighton this transfer window but a move to Brighton's long-term rivals Crystal Palace is remarkable twist.

Spanish club Real Sociedad were very close to sealing a deal for Igor earlier this window, while Everton, Leeds and Wolves had all previously been linked.

West Ham were also a serious contender earlier today but it appears FA Cup winners Palace, who will compete in Europe this season, are about to complete on deadline day.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Understand Igor is undergoing his medical at Crystal Palace right now!

“Agreement done with #CPFC on loan with option to buy from Brighton. Here we go."

Why Crystal Palace?

Some Brighton fans are a bit upset with the destination and some question why would Brighton want to strengthen a direct and fierce rival in Crystal Palace?

But, emotions aside, the move makes sense for all. Palace desperately need to bolster their defence and Igor is said to be very keen on the move.

Graham Potter’s West Ham were a serious contender earlier today but now that move appears far less likely.

Brighton have plenty of options at centre back with Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke the first choice pairing. Both were excellent in the 2-1 win against Manchester City yesterday.

Th Seagulls also have summer arrivals Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli as options and the experienced Adam Webster (when fit).

Igor has made 50 appearances since his £15m arrival from Fiorentina in 2023 but has never established himself as a regular. The move makes sense but Brighton fans just wish that it was to any team, other than Palace... which is a fair point!

