Here's how long Brighton star Tariq Lamptey will be suspended for after red card at Newcastle

Brighton star Tariq Lamptey faces a suspension after his red card at St James’ Park

Tariq Lamptey was dismissed during Brighton's 2-1 FA Cup fifth victory at Newcastle yesterday.

The Brighton full back was booked in the first half and was then shown a second yellow by referee Anthony Taylor in the 91st minute after a lunging challenge on Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy.

Lamptey's exit evened Brighton's numerical advantage after Newcastle's Anthony Gordon was issued a straight red card on 83 minutes for lashing out at Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Lamptey now faces a one-match suspension that will see him miss this Saturday's Premier League fixture against Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

The flying full-back is expected to be available once again to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 15. He can also play in Brighton's FA Cup quarter-final against either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town on the weekend of March 29.

It was an eventful cup tie for the Seagulls at James' Park as they fought back from a goal down after Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the Magpies from the penalty spot. Yankuba Minteh levelled the scores before the break and Danny Welbeck netted a sublime extra-time winner to seal their progress.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “We have to understand it is always about togetherness. You need special players like Solly with the assist, Danny with the finish to win games like this here, but we also have to see how hard the other players worked for this win. They always stayed together and that was the key for today.

“It is because we did the basic things right, we did the things we can influence on the pitch. The things you can influence are how much you run, how much you do high-speed metres, how good you are in personal duels, how good is your reaction when you lose the ball, when you win the ball?

“These are all the basic things we did well and it’s very important now to understand that we have to keep doing these things every time, not only on match day, also during training sessions because these things have to become habits in our bodies and therefore we have to work hard.”

