Matt O'Riley absence explained for Brighton at Newcastle as ex-Celtic man struggles to make his mark

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley was a notable absentee from the matchday squad as the Seagulls progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Newcastle.

O’Riley, who arrived from Celtic last summer for £25m, has struggled to make an impact at Albion this term and missed the trip to St James’ Park due to a stomach bug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Denmark international had a tough start to his Albion career as he sustained an injury on his debut during a League Cup match against Crawley Town and underwent ankle surgery.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion missed the FA Cup win at Newcastle

O’Riley returned to fitness ahead of schedule last September and has since made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season, with five starts. His only goal for the Seagulls came as he netted the winner from the substitutes bench in a 2-1 home win against Manchester City.

O’Riley is one of several players battling for minutes in Brighton’s midfield. Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari have started the bulk of the matches and fit-again Jack Hinshelwood has also been above O’Riley in the pecking order. Hinshelwood was excellent for the Seagulls yesterday in the FA Cup win on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January signing Diego Gomez has also made an instant impact having impressed on his first Premier League start against Bournemouth last week and also from the bench at Newcastle.

Dutch international midfielder Mats Wieffer is also fit again and likely to be a key player for Brighton between now and the end of the season.

Brighton are next in Premier League action this Saturday against Fulham at the Amex Stadium and O’Riley will hope to be fit and available for action once more.

Injuries to midfielders have been a problem for head coach Fabia Hurzeler this season but that seems to be easing as Brighton pushes for Europe and FA Cup glory in the final stages of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone would understand if I would say that it [injuries] was, or is a really frustrating situation,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World last week.

“Of course, we want to have all the players available. But it's a thing we have to accept because we can't change it.

"I always try to be the leader in that thing and try to not talk about the problems, try to find more solutions on it.

"And that's what we try to do day by day.

"It's also very frustrating for the individual players. It's also our responsibility to be there for them, to give them the support they need,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's what we try to do, together with my medical staff, together with the physios, with the sports science, they try to give the best for the players.

Hopefully, the players will come back as quickly as possible especially the new players, that they have the chance to adapt quickly to the intensity from the Premier League that we need.”