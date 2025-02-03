Caylan Vickers of Brighton & Hove Albion has joined Mansfield on loan

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Caylan Vickers has joined League One Mansfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

The winger joined Albion from Reading on deadline day in February 2024, and has made 20 Premier League 2 appearances for Shannon Ruth’s team.

On joining Mansfield, Vickers said: “I’m really excited to be here. I’m an attacking-minded player, quite creative and skilful who hopes to get some goals and assists.”

He added: “The manager (Nigel Clough) and his experience, with everything he’s done in football, was a real factor in why I wanted to come here. It’ll hopefully be a really good experience here and I’ll do as much as I can to help the team.”

Nigel Clough added: “Caylan’s a young player who we’ve been aware of from his form in Brighton’s under-21s’ games. He has League One experience with his previous club, Reading, and he’s ready to come out on loan and have a go in this division again.”

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Caylan has been in good form this season for our under-21s and the opportunity to be involved in a first-team environment is the next natural step.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses with Mansfield during the rest of the season.”

Mansfield are 14th in League One and are next in action this Friday night at home against Northampton.