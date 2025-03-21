'One of the best' - Brighton confirm first summer signing as winger agrees five-year deal
Brighton have agreed the signing of winger Yoon Doyoung for a reported fee of £2m from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen.
Yoon, 18, who will remain with Daejon until the end of June, will join Albion on 1 July, on a deal until June 2030. It’s expected he will be loaned out next season.
Technical director David Weir said, “Yoon is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia and we’re very pleased he’s chosen to become a Brighton & Hove Albion player.
“We will be watching closely as he continues his development in the South Korean League through until the summer, and then look to find a suitable loan for him next season.”
Since making his debut in May 2024, the 18-year-old winger has contributed three assists and a goal in 22 league appearances for Daejeon.
Earlier this month he helped South Korea reach the semi-finals of the under-20s Asian Cup when he played in five games and contributed a goal and an assist.
