'One of the best' - Brighton confirm first summer signing as winger agrees five-year deal

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have agreed the signing of winger Yoon Doyoung for a reported fee of £2m from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Yoon, 18, who will remain with Daejon until the end of June, will join Albion on 1 July, on a deal until June 2030. It’s expected he will be loaned out next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton

Technical director David Weir said, “Yoon is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia and we’re very pleased he’s chosen to become a Brighton & Hove Albion player.

“We will be watching closely as he continues his development in the South Korean League through until the summer, and then look to find a suitable loan for him next season.”

Since making his debut in May 2024, the 18-year-old winger has contributed three assists and a goal in 22 league appearances for Daejeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month he helped South Korea reach the semi-finals of the under-20s Asian Cup when he played in five games and contributed a goal and an assist.