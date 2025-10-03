Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Wolves this Sunday for a Premier League clash

Fabian Hurzeler believes Wolves dangerman Jorgen Strand Larsen is one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Norwegian netted 14 goals for Wolves last term and was the subject of much transfer interest from Newcastle United throughout the summer. The move failed to materialise and the 25-year-old has since signed a new contract at Molineux Stadium.

Strand Larsen has though struggled for full fitness this term and he is yet to score in four Premier League outings so far.

He is expected to lead the line for Wolves this Sunday against Brighton, and Albion head coach Hurzeler admits he's a real threat to the 10th placed Seagulls.

Brighton though do have a weapon to counter the danger.

Jan Paul van Hecke - who like Strand Larsen was also linked with a summer move to Newcastle - enjoys a physical tussle.

Van Hecke loves ‘tough personal duels’

Van Hecke, 25, has started and completed every Premier League match for Brighton so far this season.

He has battled one-on-one the likes of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Richarlison and last Saturday he came out on top following a bruising encounter with his former teammate Joao Pedro in the 3-1 win at Chelsea.

Hurzeler said Strand Larsen will be the latest test for his Dutch international defender.

"He has another opportunity to show how good he is against the other great strikers with Larsen," said Hurzeler in his pre-Wolves press.

"So I think he's also one of the top strikers in the league. So it's another chance for him, another opportunity to have a lot of tough personal duels, and to show and prove himself how good he is."

Wolves have just one point from six matches and are bottom of the Premier League table. They were however much improved last week as they battled to a 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

“They are a strong team, they can beat every team in the league,” said Hurzeler.

Close to beating Tottenham

“Last weekend they were close to beating Tottenham, one of the top teams in the league, so I think we shouldn't talk too much about their position on the table.

“It's really about how is our mindset, how do we go there, how do we train this week, how much responsibility do the players take to perform at their best on the highest level, and then I'm sure we have a chance.”