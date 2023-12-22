Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion

The Albion winger has struggled in recent weeks to be at his lethal best and his last goals for the club came back in late September.

To make matters worse, the 26-year-old picked up an ankle injury during the 1-1 draw to Crystal Palace on Thursday night and could face a spell on the sidelines.

When available, the Japanese international has barely missed a minute in the first team but he is not being helped by defenders consistently doubling up on him, he himself not quite being at the same level, and a lack of support down the left.

The former Kawasaki Frontale star scored 10 goals and bagged eight assists last season, where he was ably assisted by the marauding left-back figure of Pervis Estupinan.

The duo formed a lethal partnership on the left wing but the Ecuadorian international has been sidelined for much of the campaign and Mitoma, who arguably could do with a bit of a rest, has suffered as a result.

A key strength from last season has been taken from the Sussex outfit and, coupled with their lengthy injury list, means they have had to tweak the way they play and that hasn’t made life easy for the club’s wingers.

Moreover, it remains to be seen how long the Japanese ace, who has scored three goals this term, will be sidelined but if he is able to get Estupinan back soon, or perhaps signing a new left-back or left wing-back, there is a strong possibility his form will improve.