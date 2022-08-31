How Fulham beat Brighton - explained by Marco Silva, Bernd Leno and Harrison Reed

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham manager Marco Silva (left) inflicted Brighton and Graham Potter's first defeat of the Premier League season (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Albion had been unbeaten going into the game at Craven Cottage, knowing that a win would take them top of the league – albeit temporarily.

Fulham have had a solid start to the season themselves, sitting in sixth place after last night’s victory.

Up against a side playing without a recognised striker, the Cottagers were on the front foot from the off, putting Brighton’s defenders under pressure they had not experienced yet this season.

Bernd Leno said Fulham 'had everything under control' during their win over Brighton (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno said that was the game-plan – and it clearly paid off.

“We had to win, we wanted to win,” he said.

"That's how we started the game, especially in the first half, or the first 20/25 minutes.

"We dominated the game.

Midfielder Harrison Reed said Fulham ‘used the disappointment’ of the late 2-1 defeat at Arsenal at the weekend. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

"We couldn't create too many chances but we had everything under control.”

It remained goalless at half-time but Fulham scored a quick-fire double after the restart – through in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic and a Lewis Dunk own goal.

"We deserved to score the 1-0,” Leno said. “2-0 was a bit lucky.”

Alexis Mac Allister pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, after Pervis Estupiñán was fouled in the box by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Leno added: "Even after the 2-1, we didn't give them too many chances. We had more chances to make it 3-1.

“In the end, it was a deserved win."

He said: “We knew we needed to start well. That was the message going into the game.

"I think we started the game really well.

"First 20 minutes, we were on top. They [Brighton] grew into the game, they are a really good side.

"They are a possession based team so we knew we had to suffer.

"Half time, we tweaked a few things, tried to be a bit more aggressive and scored two goals. That ended up giving us the three points.”

Reed said it ‘definitely’ feels like a big win against one the league’s in-form teams, who had only conceded one goal in their previous four games.

He said: “We watched a lot of clips on them and the way they play and chop and change formation in game.

"The difficulty they pose, I think we dealt with it really well tonight.

"It was a big challenge for us to control the game out of possession, as well, at times. They were going to have a lot of the ball.

"I think we done that really well. Then it was about taking our chances and I think we did that.”

It came as a surprise to fans, that Potter opted to play Trossard in the false 9 position, without a recognised striker – with Danny Welbeck on the bench.

"When we saw the team sheet, there were numerous formations they could play and different ways they could cause us problems,” Reed said.

"We identified that quite early in the game and done that well.

"Second half, at times, they were finding the second striker of the player inside our block.

"A little bit too often than what we wanted but overall I think we dealt with them really well.”

What did the Fulham manager think?

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Fulham manager Marco Silva said it was a ‘great win’.

He added: “It was a great result and three points against a really tough team to play against and to beat.

"The way they started the season, they deserved the points. The way they control all the teams they play against and create so many chances.

“We did it really well. In the first 20/25 minutes, we showed we had a clear plan to control them.

"In attacks and counter attacks, different decisions could have created more chances.

"They had the opportunity to change the formation and, after 25 minutes, Graham changed to four at the back again because we had been doing really well.

"They started to control it a little bit better.

“The goal gave us a lift and confidence we needed in that moment.

"Even after their penalty, which made it 2-1, I think we controlled it really well.

"They changed some players with some fresh legs inside and two strikers at the end of the game as well. But we controlled really well.

"[It was] unbelievable work from our team without the ball and fantastic the way we pressed in most of the moments.

"They deserve all the credit. I'm very proud of them.