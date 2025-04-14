How much did your club pay to agents last year? Full breakdown and how Brighton compared with Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How did Brighton compare to their Premier League rivals

Chelsea once again led the way in the Premier League with payments to agents and intermediaries’, with £60million paid this season, according to figures released by the Football Association.

Brighton, who last summer embarked on a major transfer spend of around £200m, paid out £16,553,102m in fees. Albion’s record signing last summer was Geoginio Rutter from Leeds United for £40m.

They also brought in Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for £30m, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for around £25m, with Matt O’Riley from Celtic, Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahçe and Brajan Gruda from Mainz all in for around £25m each.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is a shrewd operator in the transfer market

The FA released data covers the 12-month period between the closure of the 2024 winter transfer window on February 2 to February 3, 2025 and top-flight clubs spent £409.1m on agents and intermediaries’ fees.

That figure was down by around £400,000 from last year but Chelsea, who spent £75m on agents and intermediaries’ fees during the 2023-24 season, still top the spending, with Manchester City in second place with £52.1m.

Both Chelsea and City are embroiled in a fight for a top-five finish, while Manchester United – the third-biggest spenders – were down in 14th after they spent £33.02m.

Liverpool, who are on the verge of title success, by contrast only spent £20.8m after a relatively-quiet 12-month period of transfer activity.

Fourth and fifth in the top-flight list were Aston Villa (£25.07m) and Newcastle (£24.3m) respectively and they are also involved in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Ipswich were bottom of the Premier League clubs with £6.2m spent, which was significantly less than Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship.

Promotion-chasing Leeds have spent £18.8m on fees, with the overall total for Championship clubs standing at £63.2m.

Here’s how much each top flight club spent: AFC Bournemouth £16,425,116; Arsenal £22,791,917; Aston Villa £25,077,873; Brentford £14,762,657; Brighton and Hove Albion £16,553,102; Chelsea £60,384,449; Crystal Palace £11,952,031; Everton £9,156,995; Fulham £12,751,674; Ipswich Town £6,264,471; Leicester City £9,824,219; Liverpool £20,835,652; Manchester City £52,126,339; Manchester United £33,022,197; Newcastle United £24,366,737; Nottingham Forest £12, 991,664; Southampton £8,900,718; Tottenham Hotspur £18,429,639; West Ham £19,019,377; Wolverhampton Wanderers £13,500,560.