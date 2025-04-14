How much Premier League prize money Brighton will earn in 2025 - full breakdown by position including West Ham, Crystal Palace and Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How the Premier League riches will be divided in 2025

Brighton and Hove Albion are ninth in the Premier League table following their frustrating 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

It’s been a inconsistent campaign so far for Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls but with just six top flight matches to go, they remain in the mix for European football next term.

A sixth or seventh place finish could secure a return to the Europa League, while the third tier of European competition, the Conference League, also remains a realistic target.

Tony Bloom, owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be keen to finish strongly

Europe is not the only incentive for a strong finish to the season as the higher they land in the Premier League table, the greater the prize money.

Brighton are on a sound financial footing as last February the club announced profit of more than £110m on player dealing for the 2023-24 season – helped in no small part by the sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British record fee thought to be around £115m.

The Seagulls have earned a reputation of buying talented young players and turning them into established Premier League performers. Each position in the table can be vital as the compete for the best talent available.

Brighton may also need to spend this summer as bigger clubs look to poach their latest crop of talent, including Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba.

The trio could potentially fetch around £220m in transfer fees.

Arsenal are said to be keen on Pedro, Manchester City have been linked with Baleba and last January Albion rejected a reported £60m offer for Mitoma from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Brighton’s form has dipped since the international break and they have lost two and drawn once in their last three Premier League outings. Chairman Tony Bloom will be keen to avoid a repeat a repeat of last season under Roberto De Zerbi as their season fizzled out to an 11th place finish.

Here’s how much prize money each Premier League club is set to bank – based on their current position. (Figures are based on last season’s prize money).

1 Liverpool – £56.4m, 2 (Arsenal) – £53.5m, 3 (Nottingham Forest) – £50.7m, 4 (Chelsea) – £47.9m, 5 (Newcastle) – £45.1m, 6(Manchester City) – £42.2m,

7 (Aston Villa) – £39.4m. 8 (Fulham) – £36.7m, 9 (Brighton) – £33.8m, 10 (Bournemouth) – £31m, 11 (Crystal Palace) – £28.2m, 12 (Brentford) – £25.4m,

13 (Manchester United) – £22.5m, 14 (Spurs) – £19.7m, 15 (Everton) – £16.9m, 16 (West Ham) – £14m, 17 (Wolves) – £11.3m, 18 (Ipswich) – £8.5m,

19 (Leicester) – £5.7m, 20 (Southampton) – £2.8m.

Fabian Hurzeler’s message to fans

Next up for Brighton is this Saturday’s trip to Brentford. Albion boss Hurzeler is also in no mood to let the season fizzle out.

"We have to stick together,” said Hurzeler after the Leicester draw when asked for his message to the fans with six games left to go.

"The season is not done, so we have to stick together. We need them, we are always successful if we stay together. If we have this value inside of us, this value of togetherness, and that's what we need to continue.

"Because as individuals we won't be successful. We need to keep this togetherness, we need the support from them.

"Of course it's our responsibility to bring the energy onto the stands, we weren't able to do this today in the second half, so therefore we have to apologise and do it the next time better.”

