Huge boost for struggling Brighton star as Man United ace fires on international duty
Carlos Baleba finally had some good news after a tough start to his Premier League campaign with Brighton.
The Cameroon international has struggled for form and fitness of late after a summer of speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.
The move failed to materialise and his form at Brighton has suffered since.
The 21-year-old is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League and once again he he was substituted at halftime in the 1-1 draw at Wolves last Sunday. It’s the third time this season that he has been hooked at halftime.
It’s a big change from last term where he was the star man in the Albion midfield.
Last month’s international break also offer little respite as he was part of the Cameroon team that suffered a World Cup qualifying loss to Group D leaders Cape Verde.
Victory for Baleba and Cameroon
But earlier today Baleba helped his country to a 2-0 victory against Mauritius at the National Sports Complex.
The Brighton man played 75 minutes for Guillaume Moullec’s team as goals from Moumi Ngamaleu and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo sealed the win.
Cameroon are now second in the Group D standings, two points adrift of leaders Cape Verde and three point ahead of third place Libya.
Cameroon are next in action on Monday October 13 against Angola at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
Brighton resume Premier League action on October 18 against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.
The Seagulls are 12th in the standings with nine points from seven matches.
