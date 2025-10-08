'Leave the camp' - Major injury blow for £25m Brighton star on international duty

Brighton's Germany under-21 international Brajan Gruda | Getty Images

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton playmaker Brajan Gruda has been forced to leave the Germany under-21 camp.

Gruda, 21, was with the German national team as they prepared for upcoming European under-21 qualifiers against Greece and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the £25m signing from Mainz suffered a knee injury during Albion's 1-1 Premier League draw at Wolves last Sunday, which has prevented him from competing for his country.

A statement from the German camp read: "“Brajan Gruda has been forced to leave the U21 training camp in Leipzig early due to injury.

“The Brighton & Hove Albion attacking player is unavailable for selection for the upcoming international matches due to persistent knee problems resulting from the last Premier League match against Wolverhampton.”

Brighton will hope to have their midfielder back in time to face Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gruda, 21, has made eight appearances across all competitions for Brighton this term with two goals and two assists. The Albion man has represented Germany under-21s on 19 occasions with three goals.

The Seagulls also injury concerns with Japan ace Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) and Joel Veltman (calf). Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) remain the long term absentees.

Brighton are 12th in the Premier League standings on nine points from their first seven matches of the campaign.