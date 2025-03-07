I am convinced' – Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler provides injury update for £25m ace after surgery

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham

Brighton midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu continues his long recovery from a toe injury as the Seagulls prepare to take on Fulham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

The Turkey international joined the Seagulls last summer for £25m from Fenerbache but sustained a toe issue during his goalscoring display in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last November.

The injury was initially described as minor but it quickly become more problematic and the 25-year-old underwent surgery and has so far missed 25 matches.

It's been hugely frustrating for all concerned as Kadioglu was just starting to show his best form for Albion before the injury.

Hurzeler hopes to have him back before the end of the season but could not offer a timescale on his return.

"I see a small light in the end of the tunnel – not as big as I hoped a few weeks ago, but there's a small light and there's still a chance that he will be back this season,” said the Brighton head coach.

"And he is working hard to be back as quickly as possible to help the team on the pitch. And there's still a lot of games to go.

"So I'm quite convinced that he will be back the next weeks and hopefully help us at the end of the season.”

Brighton has won five out of five in all competitions in the last few weeks and has conceded only three goals.

“I would say the main thing is to do the little things, the basic things,” said Hurzeler when asked what has been the key to their recent success.

"You can influence on the pitch and beside the pitch, do them consistently and do them the best way you can and don't do them 90 percent or 95 percent do them 100 percent and you have to do it consistently, so it's not only doing it in one day or one game, it's now really trying to get this consistency into your daily behaviour.

“It's about demanding from yourself more than you did the day before more than you did the game before because it won't be like everything will continue like this if you just play like this – you have to be more demanding from yourself, more demanding from your teammates and push the boundaries.”

