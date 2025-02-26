I asked AI for Brighton's best starting XI ahead of Newcastle – it delivered a strange verdict for ex-Leeds United ace Georginio Rutter

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best XI at Newcastle United – according to artificial intelligence

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler celebrates his 32nd birthday today and if he fancies a break from team selection – he can just ask AI to do it for him.

The Seagulls are eighth in the Premier League following their entertaining 2-1 victory against Bournemouth last night at the Amex Stadium and this Sunday they travel to Newcastle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton has impressed following their 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest earlier this month and has now won their last four matches in all competitions.

Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter have been key players from Fabian Hurzeler this seasonYankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter have been key players from Fabian Hurzeler this season
Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter have been key players from Fabian Hurzeler this season

Albion has though had numerous injury issues this term and team selection has proved challenging as new players settle in and adapt to Hurzeler's style.

Follow our Facebook page Brighton and Hove Albion FC - SussexWorld

So what is Brighton's best team and who will give them the best chance of cup progress at St James' Park?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, what is Brighton's best starting XI?

The result was surprisingly decent. It did though fail to notice that skipper Lewis Dunk and right back Joel Veltman are currently injured and also selected the fit-again Mats Wieffer, in midfield ahead of the likes of Jack Hinshelwood, Diego Gomez and Yasin Ayari.

There was also no place in the starting XI for Georginio Rutter, as the £40m summer signing from Leeds United was left out in favour of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck.

Here's what Grok had to say. "Determining Brighton & Hove Albion's best starting XI as of February 26, 2025, involves considering their current squad, recent performances, and the tactical preferences of manager Fabian Hürzeler.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Based on available information, player quality, and recent trends, here’s a take on their strongest line-up in a typical 4-2-3-1 formation, which Hurzeler has favoured this season."

Grok then lists the positions and players and gives reasons for selection.

Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen - The Dutch international has solidified his place as Brighton's number one. His ball-playing ability aligns with Hürzeler’s style, and at 22, he’s showing maturity beyond his years.

Right-Back: Joel Veltman - The veteran Dutch defender brings consistency and defensive reliability. Veltman’s experience edges him for big matches. His calming presence is invaluable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Centre-Backs: Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke – Captain Lewis Dunk is a lock—his leadership, aerial dominance, and passing range make him Brighton’s defensive cornerstone. Jan Paul van Hecke partners him well, offering physicality and composure. Adam Webster is a strong alternative.

Left-Back: Pervis Estupiñán - When fit, the Ecuadorian is one of the Premier League’s most dynamic full-backs. His overlapping runs and crossing ability add a vital dimension to Brighton’s attack.

Defensive Midfield: Mats Wieffer and Carlos Baleba – Mats Wieffer, signed from Feyenoord, offers a blend of tenacity and precise passing reminiscent of a top-tier number six. Carlos Baleba, the young Cameroonian, has grown into a regular starter, bringing energy and ball-carrying ability.

Right Wing: Yankuba Minteh - The £30m signing from Newcastle has explosive potential. His pace and directness trouble defenses, though his end product is still developing. Simon Adingra is a close contender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attacking Midfield: João Pedro - The Brazilian has been exceptional, capable of playing as a number ten or false nine. His flair, finishing, and work rate make him a central figure in Brighton’s attack.

Left Wing: Kaoru Mitoma - A no-brainer when healthy. Mitoma’s dribbling, speed, and goal threat make him one of Brighton’s standout stars. Injuries have occasionally disrupted his season, but at his peak, he’s indispensable.

Striker: Danny Welbeck - The veteran forward’s class and versatility keep him in contention. His movement and finishing complement Brighton’s fluid attack, while Georginio Rutter, a £40m signing from Leeds, is still settling in. Welbeck’s experience tips the scales for now.

All in all a pretty solid effort from from Grok, although Hurzeler’s job should be safe for the time being!

For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings vs Bournemouth: 'Class' debutant among five 8s as in-form Albion win again in race for Europe

Related topics:BrightonFabian HurzelerLewis DunkSeagullsJoel VeltmanNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice