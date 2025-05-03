'I can't' - Worrying injury update for Brighton as £25m man suffers another setback

Ferdi Kadioglu of Brighton & Hove Albion has struggled with a toe injury this season

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu looks set to miss the remainder of the season with his toe injury.

The Turkey international joined from Fenerbache last summer for around £25m but his campaign has been scuppered by injury.

Kadioglu has managed just six Premier League starts this term thanks to a toe problem sustained last November in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was just starting to show his best form and his prolonged absence has been a huge blow for Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

“It's difficult to say a clear schedule when he will be back,” said Hurzeler ahead of this Sunday’s Premier League clash against Champions League chasing Newcastle.

"There are a lot of highs and lows in his development and his rehab, so we try to give him the environment where he can make his best rehab.

"But in some moments it's not easy. So hopefully we see him back on the pitch this season, but I can't give you a clear schedule, and in this case I'm not that positive like I am with Georginio.”

Ninth placed Brighton have just four matches of the season to go and Kadioglu is rapidly running out of time if he is to feature. This Sunday against Newcastle will clearly arrive too soon, which then leaves Wolves (a) on May 10. Liverpool at the Amex on May 17, with the final match of the season at Tottenham on May 25.

Brighton are still chasing European football next term but they need a good a result against Newcastle.

"Very difficult,” said Hurzeler of the threat Eddie Howe’s third placed team pose. “Because they're always able to score in just one moment in the game.

"They have the physicality, but on other side, they also have the individual quality. If you give them too much space, they have the skill to use it.

"If you give them too much time, they can switch sides, they can make overlaps, the underlaps, they love to do that.

"And that's something where they're really good. We have to play at our highest level.

"Our intensity has to be on the highest level, because that's very important to face them with a similar intensity to win the personal duels, to be resilient as well.

"And then I'm sure that we have a chance at home together with our supporters.”

