Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 19:21 GMT
A former Brighton defender was not impressed by Fabian Hurzeler’s team’s first-half performance against Arsenal.

Ethan Nwaneri capitalised on some poor defending by the hosts to put the Gunners a goal ahead after 16 minutes. The youngster was given far too much time and space – and his shot, arguably, was saveable.

The closest Albion came to scoring in the first-half was when Simon Adingra spurned a close range effort over the bar – and he should have scored.

If they fail to turnaround the game, it will be eight without a win for the Seagulls – and one former defender was not pleased with what he saw.

Brighton and Arsenal in Premier League action at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)Brighton and Arsenal in Premier League action at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Brighton and Arsenal in Premier League action at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Matthew Upson – who also played for Arsenal in his playing days – said: “I couldn't see the plan or the directions from Brighton. What are they trying to achieve?

"It has been a high-tempo match with a lot at stake.”

On the goal, Upson said: “Arsenal move the ball quickly and they have done it well. Bart Verbruggen will be disappointed, but I feel Arsenal deserve the lead with their dominance.

“Brighton don't look like they have an attacking plan. How will they break this Arsenal side down?”

UPDATE: The second-half has been much better from an Albion point of view. Click here to read more.

