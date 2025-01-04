Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Brighton defender was not impressed by Fabian Hurzeler’s team’s first-half performance against Arsenal.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Nwaneri capitalised on some poor defending by the hosts to put the Gunners a goal ahead after 16 minutes. The youngster was given far too much time and space – and his shot, arguably, was saveable.

The closest Albion came to scoring in the first-half was when Simon Adingra spurned a close range effort over the bar – and he should have scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they fail to turnaround the game, it will be eight without a win for the Seagulls – and one former defender was not pleased with what he saw.

Brighton and Arsenal in Premier League action at the Amex Stadium. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Matthew Upson – who also played for Arsenal in his playing days – said: “I couldn't see the plan or the directions from Brighton. What are they trying to achieve?

"It has been a high-tempo match with a lot at stake.”

On the goal, Upson said: “Arsenal move the ball quickly and they have done it well. Bart Verbruggen will be disappointed, but I feel Arsenal deserve the lead with their dominance.

“Brighton don't look like they have an attacking plan. How will they break this Arsenal side down?”

UPDATE: The second-half has been much better from an Albion point of view. Click here to read more.