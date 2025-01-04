'I couldn't see' - Former Brighton defender questions Albion's tactics in first-half against Arsenal
Ethan Nwaneri capitalised on some poor defending by the hosts to put the Gunners a goal ahead after 16 minutes. The youngster was given far too much time and space – and his shot, arguably, was saveable.
The closest Albion came to scoring in the first-half was when Simon Adingra spurned a close range effort over the bar – and he should have scored.
If they fail to turnaround the game, it will be eight without a win for the Seagulls – and one former defender was not pleased with what he saw.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Matthew Upson – who also played for Arsenal in his playing days – said: “I couldn't see the plan or the directions from Brighton. What are they trying to achieve?
"It has been a high-tempo match with a lot at stake.”
On the goal, Upson said: “Arsenal move the ball quickly and they have done it well. Bart Verbruggen will be disappointed, but I feel Arsenal deserve the lead with their dominance.
“Brighton don't look like they have an attacking plan. How will they break this Arsenal side down?”
