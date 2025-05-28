Brighton starlet Jack Hinshelwood was disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to get his first career hat-trick on the last day of the season.

The Seagulls came from a goal down to comfortably beat Europa League champions Tottenham 4-1 in North London on Sunday (May 25). The result confirmed their second highest ever league finish (eighth) but it was not enough for Europe due to results elsewhere.

Playing in a more advanced role in the absence of a recognised striker, 20-year-old Hinshelwood scored his first career brace to put Brighton 2-1 ahead.

The visitors had to fight back from a goal down after Dominic Solanke’s early penalty – but eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Jack Hinshelwood scored a brace in Brighton's 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on the last day of the season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

As the clock ticked down, Brighton were given an 88th minute penalty after their former midfielder Yves Bissouma fouled Diego Gomez.

Designated penalty taker Matt O’Riley stepped up to tuck home the spot-kick – despite chants from the away fans for Hinshelwood to take it.

Asked about that moment, post-match, Hinshelwood said: “I did want it.

"Obviously I missed the last penalty [in the FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest] but I wanted to score the hat-trick.

"But I had to put the team first.

“Matt O'Riley was the designated taker and he was confident, so it was more important to win the game rather than me getting my hat-trick.

“It would have been nice to get a hat-trick if it had gone in. I probably would have missed! I’m joking.”

Fresh from scoring the winner against Liverpool, Hinshelwood – a product of the Albion academy – grabbed two instinctive goals against Spurs, the second of which being a sublime back-heel.

When a journalist remarked that he has a ‘real eye for goal’, Hinshelwood replied: “Yeah, I suppose so. I’ve got a knack or whatever it is.

"I just try to put myself in good positions in the box. I was lucky today, two fell at my feet and I was able to turn them goalwards.

"When they hit the back of the net, it's always a nice feeling. Scoring a goal, if you could bottle up that feeling every time, it would be more worth it. Well, that's the key thing, to get inside that six-yard box and be right on the spot."

On the back-heel, he added: “I think the ball just fell at quite an awkward height. I tried to get whatever I could on it and when I turned and saw it rolling in the net, that was a relief and a nice feeling.

“I think first half I was more sort of playing like a striker. Obviously we missed Danny [Welbeck[ today, he's been massive for us all season. I'll give my all in any position, maybe it's not my best position, but if the manager puts me there, I'll give my all and try to contribute to the team.”

Hinshelwood revealed that Hurzeler told the players after the match that they should have ‘no regrets’ about missing out on Europe.

He added: “We gave it our all.

“Obviously there were points in the season where we were a bit disappointed and we could probably have ended on a higher points tally. But it’s all learning and I think next season is going to be a really exciting one if we can continue on that kind of trajectory.

“I think there was obviously lots of ups and downs and we had some really good runs. If we can polish that up next season and have a bit more consistency, obviously it helps when you've got players fit, then we'll have a real chance.”

On his rapport with the fans, he said: “I can sort of resonate with them. I've been in their position, so I know what it's like.

“I know what they want to see from players on the pitch. I just try to do that to the best I can. I haven't got the ability of people like [Kaoru] Mitoma, Joao Pedro, but one thing I can guarantee is how hard I'm going to work and show that grit and determination.”