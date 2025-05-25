It was a case of no striker, no problem for Brighton as they thrashed Europa League champions Tottenham in the final Premier League match of the season.

Albion – playing without a recognised striker – came from a goal down to comfortably win 4-1 in North London. The result confirmed their second highest ever league finish (eighth) but it's not enough for Europe due to results elsewhere.

Brighton needed Chelsea to lose against Nottingham Forest to keep their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League alive – but former Albion loanee Levi Colwill scored the winner for the Blues. Aston Villa also lost 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the visitors fell behind after 17 minutes with Dominic Solanke scoring a penalty – after Mats Wieffer brought down Mathys Tel.

The second-half was a completely different story though, with the Seagulls scoring four times without reply.

Jack Hinshelwood – who scored the winner against Liverpool last weekend – grabbed a brace to put Brighton ahead. The second goal was one of his best in a Brighton shirt, brilliantly back-heeling the ball past Vicario.

Albion were then given a penalty on the 88th minute and there were shouts from the fans for 20-year-old Hinshelwood to step up and get his first ever career hat-trick.

However, Matt O’Riley instead took the spot-kick and he made no mistake to put Brighton 3-0 up.

Albion were not done there, with Diego Gomez curling in a sublime strike from distance to seal the victory.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the post-match celebrations, with Hinshelwood, Gomez and manager Fabian Hurzeler among those to celebrate with the travelling fans.