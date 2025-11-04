All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-0 Premier League win against Leeds United from the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Georginio admitted it was a 'bit strange' to face his former club Leeds United.

The Frenchman made 68 appearances for Leeds, with eight goals and 18 assists, having joined from Hoffenheim for £35m in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio's performances at Elland Road convinced Brighton to smash their transfer record as they paid £40m to sign him last summer.

He made an encouraging start to life at the Amex Stadium with eight goals and four assists for Fabian Hurzeler's men but this season has been more challenging.

Georginio is yet to score but has three assists - including one against Leeds in Albion's 3-0 win.

"Yeah, I didn't [celebrate the assist]," said Georginio after the Leeds match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even the first goal when Danny [Welbeck] scored, I didn't want to celebrate, because it's me, you know. I'm not loyal, but it's more like I didn't want to celebrate."

The playmaker was a popular figure with the Leeds fans and the 23-year-old even received a round of applause from the travelling fans at the Amex on Saturday when he was substituted on 94 minutes.

Georginio: I was close with the Leeds fans

“I think when I was there, it was a good moment," he said. "I think me and the fans, it was very close.

"So I was very happy to see them today, and I hope for them they're going to stay up in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have the quality to stay, so I wish them good luck for this season."

"I see everybody before and after the game. It was a bit strange, you know. I don't want to lie, but it's football.

"Yeah, like I say, when I feel the pitch and I see the fans, obviously, I remember the good thing I had with them, so it was very special today."

Brighton next play Leeds at Elland Road on May 17, which will be Albion's final away trip of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm going to play against them in April, as well, on Elland Road," he added.

"It's a bit a while away. I know, but you know, I think about it, but I have to.

"I'm not going to be enjoying this game, so I have to play against them and we'll see what happens."

Your next Albion read: Danny Welbeck England call-up: Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney give verdict and Man United transfer claim