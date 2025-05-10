'I don't get it' – Brighton boss baffled by 'rule book' incident at Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reaction from Brighton’s Premier League victory at Wolves

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was at a loss to explain why Matheus Cunha was not sent-off for Wolves during Albion’s 2-0 win at Molinuex Stadium.

Brighton thought they had taken the lead in the 23rd minute, only for it to be ruled out after a delayed offside flag.

Danny Welbeck had bundled the ball home but Yankuba Minteh was in an offside as he tried to divert his team-mates’ strike and the decision stood after a lengthy VAR check. Brighton’s frustration was short-lived as they did go in front six minutes later from the spot.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck shakes hands with head coach Fabian Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer robbed Cunha of possession on the edge of the area and as he was about to shoot, the Brazilian chopped him down, with Welbeck coolly slotting the penalty away for his 10th league goal of the season.

Cunha appeared to be the last man and his yellow card perhaps could easily been red.

“I think before I say something I have to read the rule book from the referee,” said Hurzeler in his post match press conference.

"Because the fourth official said to me that it's a yellow card. I don't really get it, why, but maybe I need to read the rules book.

"Therefore I was not happy, but when he decided it this way, then we have to accept it, and also the first goal [offside] we shot was very tight, you can also see it or interpret it in a different direction.

"So overall I think the decisions weren't for us but we always try to accept them, we always try to make the best out of it and especially my team did it today in an impressive way.”

The victory moves Brighton up to ninth below Brentford on goal difference, ahead of Bournemouth’s clash with Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Eighth position could earn Europa Conference League action next season if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

This was a second successive defeat for Wolves, who had won their previous six, and they do not have anything to play for.