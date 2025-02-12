'I don't quit' – Ex-Brighton, Birmingham and Fulham star handed management reins at crisis club

Tough challenge awaits former Brighton keeper and promotion winner

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale is the new manager at crisis-club Farsley Celtic.

Stockdale, who made 139 appearances for the Seagulls, will take over from ex-Leeds United man Neil Redfearn, who lasted just 20 days at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been a testing season for the National League North outfit, who are third from bottom in the table.

David Stockdale during his playing days at Brighton and Hove Albion

The sixth tier club are yet to kick a ball at home this campaign due to delays to a new artificial pitch and have played more than 60-miles away at Buxton's Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Celtic players have also protested after alleged late payment and chairman Paul Barthorpe resigned earlier today following death threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having put in so much hard work and money over the last six years, for it to be like this really hurts,” said Barthorpe.

Directors Paul Glover, Josh Greaves, John Stubbs and Jon Wickham will be taking the club forward.

Stockdale, who also played for Wycombe Wanderers, Fulham, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday and Hull said: ““I’ve spoken to the directors and I was impressed with what they are aiming to do with the club. It’s about being competitive.

"I’ve been to The Citadel to watch Farsley before, I have friends who have played for Farsley in the past and I’m a local lad – I was born in Armley and I live in Farnley. I want to help. I’ve been coming here for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t quit and I always keep going until the end. Football is unpredictable, we’re going to do everything we can to improve. Plans are in place for moving forward and I’m looking forward to helping the club get back to its former self.”

Stockdale previously had a stint in charge of Non League Premier outfit Blyth Spartans.

He remains a popular figure among Brighton fans, having signed for the Seagulls in 2014 from Fulham. He made 45 appearances in the 2016–17 season and kept 20 clean sheets as Brighton were promoted to the Premier League.

Albion finished runners-up to Newcastle United that year and Stockdale was named in the Championship Team of the Year, and runner-up to Anthony Knockaert as Albion's player of the season.

He left the club in 2017 to join Birmingham City.