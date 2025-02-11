Lewis Dunk, Solly March & Ferdi Kadioglu: Brighton injury list & expected return dates ahead of Chelsea

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s medical department will once again be busy this week ahead of Friday night’s clash with Chelsea.

The Seagulls have struggled with injuries this term and eight players are expected to miss the Chelsea fixture, including skipper Lewis Dunk who sustained a rib injury during last Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed Dunk “will have a scan” this week to assess the extent of the damage. Here’s the full list of the players who are ruled out, or struggling to be fit for the 8pm Valentine’s Day kick-off.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion is currently struggling with a rib injury

Lewis Dunk: The Brighton skipper went down twice during the first half half of the FA Cup win against Chelsea and was replaced at halftime by Adam Webster. Dunk, 33, has also suffered with calf injuries this term and missed four matches earlier this season after an injury to the calf during the warm-up against Wolves last October. 50-50 at this stage to face Chelsea.

Igor Julio: The left-sided Brazilian defender injured his hamstring during the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last month and was ruled out for the season.

James Milner: The 39-year-old started the first three Premier League matches of the campaign but injured his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal and has not been seen since. Hurzeler hasn’t ruled the former Liverpool man out for the season but has refused to give a time-frame for his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Steele: The former Sunderland goalkeeper is currently sidelined following shoulder surgery and is targeting a return by the middle of March. A blow for Brighton as Bart Verbruggen’s form has been shaky of late.

Ferdi Kadioglu: Another who is hoping to return next month, or hopefully sooner. The £25m summer signing sustained a toe injury during his goal scoring display in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last November and is currently recovering following surgery.

Solly March: Worked his way back from a serious ACL injury and scored in the FA Cup third round 4-0 win at Norwich City but is currently out with a “muscular” issue. Chelsea on Friday could arrive too soon. “He is doing quite good, so hopefully, he will be back soon,” said Hurzeler last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupinan: The Ecuadorian left-back was last seen in the 3-1 win at Manchester United and has missed the last two Premier League fixture with “muscular” problems. The 27-year-old has a chance of returning to face Chelsea on Friday, although Tariq Lamptey has played well in his absence.

Mats Wieffer: Scored in the 1-1 draw at West Ham but was later forced off at the London Stadium with a knee problem. The Dutch international has missed the last seven top flight fixtures and will hope to be available for Friday.