Roberto De Zerbi was unable to provide any assurances over the future of Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, as the January transfer window opens.

Speaking after Albion’s entertaining 4-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal on New Years’ Eve, De Zerbi said he ‘can say nothing more’ about Mac Allister, who was granted a fortnight off after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

Mac Allister wasn’t due to return to the South Coast until Saturday’s FA Cup third-round visit to Middlesbrough but he could yet be involved in Tuesday night’s trip to Everton – if deemed fit to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian was asked specifically about rumours that Juventus are interested in Mac Allister, who shone on the world stage and provided an assist in the final.

Alexis Mac Allister was granted a fortnight off by Brighton after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For now – in this moment – he is in Brighton team,” De Zerbi said. “He is a very important player for us.

"I don't know and I don't want to know anything about the transfer market. If you ask me about new players in my team, I can answer but I can say nothing more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi was subsequently questioned if the club are looking for reinforcements in attacking areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored his first league goal for Brighton after showing great strength to fend off William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

He responded: “I think we can improve everywhere on the pitch. Tomorrow (January 1) is the start of the transfer market and we will look."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister, alongside the suspended Moises Caicedo, were big misses for Albion against Arsenal, who struggled to contain the league leaders’ blistering attacking players.

But De Zerbi was keen to heap praise on those who did play and nearly help Brighton onto a miraculous second half comeback. The particular names he mentioned were; Billy GIlmour who played a ‘fantastic game’; Pascal Groß, Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey who ‘played a great game against a great player’ – referencing Gabriel Martinelli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not correct if I speak about Caicedo and Mac Allister today,” he said. “People know their quality.

"You have to think only of Everton, the next game. We will have to analyse what we were, as we made mistakes. We have to close and think of the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brighton have to play with courage, bravery and the right attitude with the right mentality. I want only players with these characteristics and qualities. Without this quality, you can't play for Brighton."

De Zerbi was also asked about the performance of second half substitute Evan Ferguson, who netted his first league goal after showing great strength to fend off William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hinted the 18-year-old Irish forward has the chance to start ‘in the next games’, even against Everton.

He said: “I knew before the game he is a very good player with very big potential. He played in the position of [Leandro] Trossard and he gave me the answer that he is ready to play in the first 11.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi also confirmed that Deniz Undav will be available for the trip to Goodison Park. The German striker, 26, was absent from the squad against Arsenal due to personal reasons.