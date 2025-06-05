Brighton’s record signing lifts lid on his first season

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georginio Rutter said he felt well prepared for Premier League life after his time at Leeds United.

Rutter had an encouraging first season in the top flight with the Seagulls after his £40m switch from Elland Road last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ankle injury towards the back end of the campaign slowed his progress but the 23 year-old managed eight goals and five assists in all competitions last term.

He was a physical and skilful presence for head coach Fabian Hurzeler in the No 10 role and also became a favourite with the fans.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chair Paul Barber previously admitted he felt "uncomfortable" as Albion smashed their transfer record to land the player last summer but Rutter has proved another shrewd acquisition.

The former Hoffenheim man joined Leeds in 2023 for an initial fee of around £25m and scored a total of eight goals with 18 assists from 66 appearances for the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman believes his experiences at Leeds helped prepare him for his record breaking move.

"When you play for Leeds there is a big pressure to win every game and you have to give them (the fans) something back," he said to the Brighton website.

"So when I came here, I was more ready and able to carry on that mentality.

"It helped me a lot having already played for a big club and having gone there for a big fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first season there was not great, but the second season was much better.

"I felt freer given my form had turned around, and I have been able to continue that way since I came here."

Danny Welbeck link

Georginio’s first season with the season also saw him create a good understanding with his strike partner Danny Welbeck.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man netted 10 Premier League goals last term and linked well with Georginio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is older, far more experienced, and it helps so much having a guy like him who plays so well in the forward positions and who is always encouraging,” said Georginio.

“He works so hard for the team, too, so there’s no one better to have as a teammate.

“He’s an example to all of us younger players; he works hard every day and he’s an incredible person off the pitch as well.

“I’m very, very grateful to be able to work with him in training and on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much to learn

Georginio enjoys the challenge of the Premier League and said he has improved under the guidance of Hurzeler and his teammates.

“I know I can do better,” he added. “This is my first season with Brighton, my first season in the Premier League, so I have much more to learn.

“Every time I’m on the pitch I’m learning more about my strengths, my weaknesses, and I’m learning as much as I can.

“Sometimes I feel frustrated; I maybe take one touch too many or one touch not enough, while defensively and tactically I can also be much better.

“So I’m working on many things in training with the coach, with the players. “

For your next Albion read: Brighton decision made as 'really good' defender agrees deal