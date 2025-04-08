Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton's veteran striker has impressed in the Premier League this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes The Blues should have signed Brighton striker Danny Welbeck.

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn on new players under the ownership of Todd Boehly's Clearlake Capital consortium but have still struggled in front of goal this term.

Cole Palmer has 14 Premier League goals, with strikers Nicolas Jackson on nine and Noni Madueke with seven so far.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck is the club's all-time Premier League top scorer

Lack of consistency in attacking areas could cost fourth placed Chelsea a Champions League spot next season, with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle all snapping at their heels.

Cole, speaking to TNT Sports, feels they need an experienced head to help the young attackers and said Welbeck would be ideal. Welbeck, 34, has excelled for Brighton this term with nine goals and four assists in all-competitions.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has played some of the best football of his career under Fabian Hurzeler this campaign and was previously linked with a move back to Old Trafford last summer.

Welbeck dismissed the link at the time as “speculation” but Cole would love to see him at Stamford Bridge.

‘I’ve had discussions with people at the club and they want to get young players in, they want to buy potential and develop them,” he said to TNT Sports.

“You can get your head around the financial model, but they also need some experience in there, two or three players, to help the younger guys and to show them the ropes.

“That’s the only way those younger players will reach their potential.”

When pushed on who could fit the bill, Cole added: “Someone like Danny Welbeck.

“It would’ve been insane to sign him at 33 or 34, but he’s scored more goals than any Chelsea centre-forward.

"On the pitch, technically, it would’ve worked.

“Him as a player who has done it all, a good lad who can set the culture, that’s someone who springs off the top of my mind.”

Welbeck netted once again for the Seagulls during last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace. It was his 31st in the top flight for Brighton – making him Albion’s all-time top Premier League goal-scorer.

Hurzeler said: “If you work hard and if you always try to give your best for the club on the pitch, beside the pitch, then you deserve it, and that’s the result from hard work.”

