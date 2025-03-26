'I know' – Brighton star issues new statement amid latest transfer link to Italian giants

Brighton’s Swedish star addresses latest exit talk

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has dismissed speculation of a summer exit after links to AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Ayari has been a surprise package with Brighton this season with 16 starts from 25 appearances in the Premier League.

The Sweden international impressed new head coach Fabian Hurzeler in pre-season and has played a key role in Brighton's midfield, helping them to seventh in the Premier League and into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed in the Premier League this season

Ayari, 21, joined Brighton for around £4m from AIK in 2023 and then had loan spells in the Championship with Coventry and Blackburn. His performances this season has reportedly caught the eye of Milan and Dortmund.

The Albion ace has been on international duty with Sweden and was asked by Swedish reporters if he intends to leave Brighton this summer.

‘The big difference’

“I don’t focus much on it," Ayari said to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen. "Rumours are rumours. I don’t read much [what’s written in the] media.

“The season has been quite okay. I’ve had more playing time. That’s the big difference."

Brighton spent heavily on midfield reinforcements last summer and Ayari was expected to be behind the likes of Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O'Riley, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba and James Milner in the pecking order.

But injuries and Ayari's fine form have helped him make an impact in the Premier League.

Ayari added: "I know what I’m going for and what I can do on the pitch. I’ve played a lot and have had to show that I’m up to that level. It’s nothing new for me.

“It’s felt natural, to be honest. I think the good matches I’ve played have been against the best opponents. So, it’s been fun and felt very natural. Maybe it’s a coincidence that it’s been against those teams.”

Brighton and Ayari will be back in this Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

