'I learned a lot' - Brighton summer signing opens up on swift transfer exit

Mackenzie Hawkesby says she “learned a lot” during her brief stint at Brighton after rejoining former club Sydney FC.

The midfielder left the Australian side for the Women’s Super League outfit last July but only made one appearance for Melissa Phillips’ side.

The 23-year-old then re-signed for her old employers and has already played twice for the Sky Blues following her Seagulls exit just after Christmas.

Despite the transfer not working out as planned, the Australia under-23 international suggested it was a worthwhile experience and she has gained more “resilience” off the back of this episode.

She told Sydney FC: "Sydney is my home and I love sky blue so it feels really good to be back. I got an opportunity to play in the WSL and I took it. I think I learned a lot overseas, was able to develop as a player but I felt like for me it was the right time to come home and get match minutes and help the team do the [domestic league and cup] double again this season.

"I was able to watch a lot of players from different teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City and play with some quality top players at Brighton so I am able to take a lot of experiences from that to here and I have gained a lot of resilience and I am very excited to be back."

Hawkesby’s sole Brighton appearance came in their 3-0 Continental Cup win at Birmingham City in October. Albion head coach Phillips said the midfielder was good to work with but “struggled” to establish herself in the first team.

After making her second debut for Sydney, she told the club’s website: “It feels like I’ve never been away to be honest. It feels great to be playing with the girls that I’ve known for such a long time and the new girls I feel like I’m forming good connections with already.