Marc Leonard has left Brighton for Birmingham after two successful seasons on loan at Northampton

Marc Leonard has completed a permanent move to League One side Birmingham City, for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000.

The Scottish midfielder departs having made two first team appearances for the Seagulls, with both of those coming in the EFL Cup.

Leonard, speaking to the Birmingham FC website, said: "Based on where I am in my career and where Birmingham are trying to get to, I just felt like the ambition of this club really matched my own.

"I felt like the time was right [to leave Brighton], and I knew that Blues was the club that I wanted to play for so I really pushed for the deal to go through."

The 22-year-old joined Brighton from Hearts in 2018 and played for both the under-18s and under-21s – captaining the latter – before spending the last two seasons on loan with Northampton Town.

Technical director David Weir said, “Marc developed well in our academy and then had a really strong two years out on loan with Northampton Town, so this move to Birmingham City is a great opportunity for him. We’re pleased to have been a part of Marc’s journey and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Brighton are currently on a pre-season trip to Japan and yesterday beat Kashima Antlers 5-1 thanks to goals from Yankuba Minteh, Jeremy Sarmiento, Yasin Ayari and and brace from Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Central midfield remains a concern for new head coach Fabian Hurzeler as the future of Pascal Gross remains in doubt while Napoli continue their pursuit of Billy Gilmour.

The Italian’s initial bid of £8m was rejected by Brighton but Napoli are expected to return with a higher offer for the Scotland international.