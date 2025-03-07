Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler gave his thoughts on Lewis Dunk’s darts message before Albion face Fulham.

During the pre-match press conference before Albion take on Fulham, the Brighton manager was asked about a different Premier League by Sussex World.

The PDC dart tournament came to Brighton on Thursday, March 6, as Albion player Lewis Dunk was spotted lapping up the atmosphere.

Dunk, currently out of action with a rib injury, witnessed an epic night as world champion Luke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win night five of the Premier League in Brighton, where there were two nine-dart finishes.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk held up an odd sign on Night Five of the PDC Premier League darts competition about his boss Fabian Hurzeler. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

During the evening, photos emerged on social media showing the currently injured Brighton skipper holding up a sign about his head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

It read: “Hurzeler out, out, in, in, out, in.”

The sign might have been a subtle dig at some Brighton fans who were calling for Hurzeler’s dismissal following their painful 7-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest last month.

Before Albion take on The Cottagers in a football Premier League clash, Hurzeler spoke out about it and his interest in darts, seeing the funny side of the jokey sign.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “This morning, I went into the building and my voice was cracking and suffering and I immediately said I wasn’t at the darts.

"I was not there cheering for Luke Littler but I’m a big fan of this sport and I’ve (been) already to the Ally Pally and follow how they’re playing.

"I think it’s an amazing talent, an amazing show what they do…

"You see how many people follow it, it’s a magnet.

"I'm always happy if the players relax together and do things together, I think darts is a great social event for having fun together.

“I saw some pictures and videos today in the morning and I’m happy we have this social bond in this team, not only with players, but some staff members were there as well and enjoyed the evening.

"That’s what we need to create here, this social bond between each other, this togetherness.

"You can’t create it by artificial events, you do it by natural evenings by having one, two, three, four beers and having a good mood.

"Therefore, I’m happy that the players enjoyed it and the staff members who were there.”