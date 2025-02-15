'I'm never frightened' - Fabian Hurzeler unpacks tense rivalry after Brighton thrash Chelsea
On Friday, February 14, Brighton triumphed in a 3-0 victory against newfound rivals Chelsea. It was their second win against the Blues in six days.
This time, it was a Premier League clash, having knocked them out of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8.
In the post-match press conference after the fixture, the Brighton head coach was asked about his fearlessness when taking on big clubs.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “Generally in life, I'm never frightened of anything.
"I think the main thing in life is to have courage, to show courage, but of course to respect everyone, and I respect the team from Chelsea, I respect the manager, I respect the individual players, also the players who moved from Brighton to Chelsea.
"In the end it's football, it's emotions. I think our supporters emphasise that they're not really happy about the players who went to Chelsea, but like I said, it's football.
"We try to give our best on the pitch and to make our supporters proud.”
Before Brighton faced Chelsea in the Premier League, the youngest manager in Premier League history was also asked by Sussex World about the tense atmosphere when the two sides play each other.
In response, Fabian Hurzeler said: “I like that we have this tension because it shows that we are ready to fight against them you are ready to fight against a big opponent and it’s always the main thing.
“You need to have the right attitude towards games like this you need to have the right mindset.
“I love it when it’s a little bit emotional it’s very important to stay calm in the right moments, to make the right decisions to not get too emotional.
"Because then you lose the cool head, you lose the faze of making the right decisions, so therefore I think it’s very important to have the mix.
“But like I said, if we can get the energy out of this rivalry, out of these tensions, then we can use it as an advantage.”
