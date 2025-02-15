The Brighton manager expressed his feelings towards Albion’s newfound rivalry with the Blues following another win against them.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, February 14, Brighton triumphed in a 3-0 victory against newfound rivals Chelsea. It was their second win against the Blues in six days.

This time, it was a Premier League clash, having knocked them out of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the post-match press conference after the fixture, the Brighton head coach was asked about his fearlessness when taking on big clubs.

Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabian Hurzeler said: “Generally in life, I'm never frightened of anything.

"I think the main thing in life is to have courage, to show courage, but of course to respect everyone, and I respect the team from Chelsea, I respect the manager, I respect the individual players, also the players who moved from Brighton to Chelsea.

"In the end it's football, it's emotions. I think our supporters emphasise that they're not really happy about the players who went to Chelsea, but like I said, it's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We try to give our best on the pitch and to make our supporters proud.”

Before Brighton faced Chelsea in the Premier League, the youngest manager in Premier League history was also asked by Sussex World about the tense atmosphere when the two sides play each other.

In response, Fabian Hurzeler said: “I like that we have this tension because it shows that we are ready to fight against them you are ready to fight against a big opponent and it’s always the main thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to have the right attitude towards games like this you need to have the right mindset.

“I love it when it’s a little bit emotional it’s very important to stay calm in the right moments, to make the right decisions to not get too emotional.

"Because then you lose the cool head, you lose the faze of making the right decisions, so therefore I think it’s very important to have the mix.

“But like I said, if we can get the energy out of this rivalry, out of these tensions, then we can use it as an advantage.”