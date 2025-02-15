All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler insists he has no issue with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca following their 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Maresca refused to answer questions on Hurzeler prior to the match and instead praised the work of Hurzeler's predecessor Roberto De Zerbi.

Asked if Hurzeler "is a top manager?" Maresca simply ignored the question as he walked away from his pre-match press conference.

Albion's 3-0 Premier League victory came just six days after Brighton knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at the Amex Stadium.

After the latest win – thanks to a sublime opener from Kaoru Mitoma and a double from Yankuba Minteh – Brighton's official X account simply posted: "Fabian Hurzeler. Top manager."

Maresca is a good friend of De Zerbi and for some reason there’s clearly a frosty relationship between Hurzeler and the Chelsea manager. The Brighton boss is lively on the touchline and already has four yellow cards this season – five cards in total – and previously upset former Southampton boss Russell Martin after their 1-1 draw earlier this season. Martin later complained: “I’ve never known a manager try to get as many players booked as that.”

The Brighton boss was also fined £8,000 by the FA for his conduct and dismissal during a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last September.

After last night’s 3-0 victory, Hurzeler, 31, was asked if there’s problem with Maresca and the German gave a very measured and calm response in the post match press conference.

"No, no, I respect him,” said Huzeler. “He's doing a great job, he's a great manager, and for me it's always good to compete with the best managers, and therefore I always respect everyone and everyone's opinion.”

Very diplomatic indeed. It didn’t quite provide the headline many were seeking, but Hurzeler didn’t really have to say anymore. He had just guided Brighton to two victories over Chelsea in six days, and that said everything really. What more needs to be said?

The rivalry between Chelsea and Brighton is though simmering along quite nicely. Brighton were smashed 4-2 at Stamford in a chaotic display last September but Hurzeler has certainly had the better of Maresca since.

It’s a fixture the Brighton fans always looks forward to and once again former players Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo received plenty of stick from a hostile home crowd on Valentine’s Day. Prior to the match Hurzeler said he liked the edge and tension it brings and he doubled down on that after the latest win.

"Generally in life I'm never frightened of anything,” said Hurzeler. “Because I think the main thing in life is to have courage, to show courage, but of course to respect everyone.

"I respect the team from Chelsea, I respect the manager, I respect the individual players, also the players who moved from Brighton to Chelsea. So in the end it's football, it's emotions.

"I think our supporters emphasise that they're not really happy about the players who went to Chelsea, but like I said, it's football, and we try to give our best on the pitch and to make our supporters proud.”

The Maresca vs Hurzeler incident was a nice sideshow but it was the brilliance of Mitoma’s opening goal that fans will remember for many years. The Japan international’s first touch was sublime as he controlled Bart Verbruggen’s long ball at high speed.

He then cut inside Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah and finished well from 18-yards beyond visiting keeper Filip Jørgensen.

"I think special things like this you don't see regularly,” said Hurzeler. “But he works hard, he works really hard, he's fully committed to the club, he tries to improve himself every day, he's very professional, and then on top of that he's able to do special things like this.

"I can't work on these touches, because they are too special, but we work on how to outplay the opponent and we try to give the players an idea of how they can break the lines.

"I look back on my career, I don't know if I ever saw something like this as a coach from my own player, because it was very special.”