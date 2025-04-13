'I'm not' - Micah Richards completely disagrees after major Brighton and Leicester decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reaction from Brighton 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards felt Brighton were lucky to get their second penalty in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Albion were booed off at the Amex Stadium after their quest for European qualification was dealt a blow against lowly opposition almost certain to suffer Premier League relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ninth-placed Seagulls, who were seeking to bounce back from successive defeats to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, twice led thanks to a pair of Joao Pedro penalties.

Matt O'Riley fights for the ball with Leicester City's defender Luke Thomas

But Caleb Okoli headed home his maiden goal in English football 16 minutes from time to snap second-bottom Leicester’s eight-match losing run after Stephy Mavididi ended the visitors’ 798-minute top-flight goal drought with a first-half equaliser.

The first penalty saw Conor Coady handball from Simon Adingra’s goalbound effort, while in the second half Matt O’Riley was bundled to the floor by Luke Thomas for the second.

“You'll see on this angle, he sort of moves his arm towards the ball, away from his body,” said Richards to MOTD host Gary Lineker of the first penalty. So I believe that's a clear penalty, you're going to see that, There's no doubt about that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer agreed. “He [Coady] gets it from about 12 yards away from him, so definitely a penalty,” said Shearer.

On the second VAR check for the Pedro’s second penalty, Richards adds: “This one, the referee on the pitch doesn't give it.

"If he does, then they're not going to overturn it. So I was really surprised that they told him to go to the screen.

"I know he's got pulled in a little bit there, but is he going over as well? I'm not sure it was a clear and obvious error, so I don't agree with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having squandered a host of chances, including twice hitting the woodwork, Brighton were fortunate to escape with a point as Bilal El Khannouss struck the right post in the 87th minute during a strong finish from the Foxes.

“If the fans decide to boo, it’s their decision,” said Hurzeler. “They have the right to boo whenever they want.

“It was not our best performance, especially the second half. We didn’t give them what they deserve.

“We have to apologise and do it better next time.”

For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings vs Leicester City: One 4/10