Sidwell, who enjoyed a fine playing career with Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham and Brighton, believes the money being offered to play in Saudi Arabia is too good to refuse.

Sidwell, 40, also feels the Saudi Arabian influence could be positive for the game and said they have a long term plan to develop football. It comes as former Liverpool skipper and England midfielder Jordan Henderson completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq – which has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women’s rights and the right to political protest.

Jordan Henderson has made the move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

However, Steve Sidwell, speaking on Premier League fans’ hopes, views and predictions from the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey, said: “The top players going to Saudi Arabia is a positive – there’s a plan involved with the Saudi Pro League, people are comparing it to China a few years back, but it’s completely different. They want to make this one of the top leagues in the world, and they’re trying to get established names out there to start, to show people what they’re all about. They are throwing around a lot of money, and it’s so hard for players to turn that down.