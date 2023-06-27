It was reported yesterday [June 26] by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the Seagulls were ‘in talks’ with Ajax over a move for the 22-year-old.
Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Kudus, who netted 18 goals in 42 games last season for the Amsterdam outfit.
But Vermeij revealed that Albion are leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder.
Vermeij said Brighton have ‘reported to Ajax’ about a move for Kudus – but the journalist did not rule out a reunion between the Ghanaian and former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
Kudus was brought to Amsterdam by ten Hag from Danish club FC Nordsjælland for €9m in July 2020.
Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast, as relayed by Soccer News, Verweij said: “Brighton have the best credentials for Kudus. They are in the race and they have reported to Ajax.
“Kudus’ name is very emphatically linked with Manchester United. If Manchester United come, Erik ten Hag could be very good again for his old club.”
Vermeij also revealed the reported asking price for Kudus – but the journalist was sceptical as to whether interested parties would pay the fee Ajax desired.
He added: “Ajax have €45m in mind for Kudus, but whether they will ever get that for him… It seems like a lot of money for him. He’s a boy who has been injured very often.”