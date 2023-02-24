The latter stages of the FA Cup has surprisingly become a familiar territory for Brighton in their recent history.

Their fifth round tie against Stoke City on Tuesday, February 28, will be the club’s fourth appearance (2018,2019 and 2021) in the last 16 of the competition in the last six years, going further then this stage on two of those occasions.

While those three cup runs were exciting for the club – and included a first-ever trip to the new Wembley for the Seagulls’ supporters – there was never a sense that Albion could actually get their hands on the trophy.

Brighton would play the eventful finalist in all three years; two of whom would go on to get their name engraved on the famous cup.

Brighton are in the last 16 of the FA Cup again and their is a real feeling that this year is their year. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In 2018, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United comfortably swept aside the boys in Blue and White, securing a 2-0 quarter final victory at Old Trafford, before losing to Chelsea in the final.

The following year, Chris Hughton’s men but in a valiant display at the home of football against one of the best sides English football has ever seen, when a single Gabriel Jesus goal was enough to take Manchester City to the final; in a season where they would eventually win all three domestic trophies.

The most painful of these exits was arguably in 2021, when Kelechi Iheanacho headed home with 15 seconds left to play to send Leicester City into the last eight, on what would be a magical run to the trophy for the Foxes.

Brighton finished 15th, 16th and 17th at the end of each of those seasons respectively. A club that was still finding its feet in the Premier League and understandably prioritising their survival over making additions to the their trophy cabinet.

Chris Hughton’s men but in a valiant display at the home of football against one of the best sides English football has ever seen in 2019. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

This is why this season feels different. Almost special. Brighton are in the last 16 of the FA Cup again and their is a real feeling that this year is their year.

Why so? Well there is no hiding the external factors which have fallen in Brighton’s favour. Three of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ (Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool) have all exited the competition – the latter of whom were defeated by Albion in the fourth round.

Of the remaining twelve teams, only Fulham are above Roberto De Zerbi’s side in the current football pyramid, with six clubs from outside the top flight still competing for a chance to play at Wembley on June 3.

De Zerbi has recently spoken about the need for this side to ‘catch the moment’ this season and take advantage of what is in front of them. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The luck of the draw is not why Albion are the bookies fourth choice favourites to win this year’s FA Cup though. It is because this group of players is the best assembled by the club in its 121-year history.

Forged by Graham Potter and elevated by current head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the current Brighton team has picked up many plaudits for its attractive brand of football, impressively displaying this against the league’s very best.

This has been possible due in so small part to the exceptional players Albion have assembled in recent times; blending exciting young talent from a cross the globe with the experienced grit of the English and European game.

Local boys Lewis Dunk and Solly March act as the perfect balancing act to Pervis Estupiñán and Karou Mitoma, while there is an Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross to every Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

However, Brighton are aware that squads like this don’t last for ever, especially ones outside the big six.

Europe’s elite are already beginning to circle around Albion’s star performers. Caicedo and World Cup-winner Mac Allister look destined to leave for bigger things sooner rather then later; Mitoma’s ever-growing stock will eventually attract the European heavyweights and Adam Lallana is still yet to sign a new contract with the club, despite his current deal running out this summer.

De Zerbi has recently spoken about the need for this side to ‘catch the moment’ this season and take advantage of what is in front of them.

European football is very much a possibility for next season. The failings of Chelsea and Liverpool has opened the door to a top six finish for the Seagulls, while a FA Cup winners medal would act as a ticket into next year’s Europa League group stages.

Everything is in the club’s favour for them to make the next step. Even if they were to draw one of the two Manchester clubs or Tottenham somewhere down the line, De Zerbi would relish the opportunity to test his credentials against the very best, having already proven he is capable of beating them on his day (see results against Chelsea and Liverpool for evidence).

The Italian is taking this competition very seriously. He has not shied away away from his desire to take Albion into Europe, via any means necessary, so there can be no concerns about a weakened team being fielded at the Bet365 Stadium next week.