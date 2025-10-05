Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium - Sunday, 2pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has praised his squad’s collective spirit, ahead of their trip to lowly Wolves.

The Seagulls have had eight different Premier League scorers in six games this season, with Danny Welbeck the only player to double up with a brace against Chelsea last week.

And Hurzeler is happy to see the responsibility being shared.

“It emphasises that everyone in this squad is important. It’s not a one man show, especially here in Brighton.” he said.

“It’s always the team first. You can be disappointed if you’re not playing, but you have to ready to accept a role for the team. And then when the team plays well then you can shine as an individual.”

For Welbeck, that could mean a continuation of the impact sub role he performed against Chelsea rather than a direct return to the starting XI at Molineux

“He’s a great player, a great goalscorer. Of course, we have to sometimes make tough decisions in selection,” said the German.

“There are several factors we have to go through before we make that decision but he’s always a factor in my head, and he will be always a key player for us.”

What has Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said

Wolves are bottom of the table with just one point from their first six. But their draw at Tottenham last week showed signs of improvement.

"It is the first time in my career that I am in this position but I am very resilient," he says, speaking at the club's training ground. "I have a lot of confidence in myself, in my staff, in our work. And I have a lot of confidence in the players, in the club and in the supporters."

"This is a strong connection," he says of the fans. "In this city. I feel like I am with my family. The people take care of me. If I go in a pub, if I go somewhere, the people try to show that I am one of them. This is something special. That is why I feel like I am working for my family."

Is the match on TV?

Yes, the game kick-offs at Molineux Stadium at 2pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Mix at 12.30pm.

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without long-term absentees Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle). Joel Veltman (claf) misses out and Kaoru Mitoma (knock) will be assessed.

Referee and VAR

Referee: Jarred Gillett. Assistants: Lee Betts, Neil Davies. Fourth official: Paul Tierney. VAR: Matt Donohue. Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Pundit Predictions

Chris Sutton on the BBC Sport website predicts a 2-1 win for the Seagulls.

“Wolves gave it a good go against Tottenham last week and almost took all three points - maybe the effect of a new contract is kicking in for Vitor Pereira?

“Brighton made the most of their numerical advantage against Chelsea last week, but it is hard to know what to expect from them off the back of that game where they were up against 10 men.

“This is probably going to end up as a draw but I am still being brave so I have picked another winner.”

