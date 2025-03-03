Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after his FA Cup winner at Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion find out their opponent for the FA Cup quarter-final

Brighton will face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final after they advanced against Ipswich Town following a penalty shootout.

Town took a second half lead at the City Ground as George Hirst powered home a header through a crowd of players from a deep corner.

Forest though hit back 15 minutes later as Ryan Yates headed home a cross from Anthony Elanga. Yates then thought he'd added a second but his close range effort was ruled-out for offside.

There were no goals in extra-time but Forest won a tense shootout 5-4 as Matz Sels saved Jack Taylor’s spot kick. It’s a chance of revenge for Brighton as they suffered a painful 7-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in January.

The Seagulls advanced to the last eight on Sunday thanks to their 2-1 win at Newcastle. Alexander Isak gave the Magpies the lead but Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh levelled before Danny Welbeck struck an excellent extra-time winner.

Anthony Gordon was sent off for violent conduct with six minutes remaining after thrusting a hand into defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s face as the pair tussled for the ball, with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey later also dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Asked if a fifth win on the trot in all competitions represented momentum at just the right time, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “Let’s go game by game.

“We have to understand – especially the players have to understand – why it’s like this at the moment, why we are able to compete with big clubs, why we can win games.

“It is because we did the basic things right, we did the things we can influence on the pitch. The things you can influence are how much you run, how much you do high-speed metres, how good you are in personal duels, how good is your reaction when you lose the ball, when you win the ball?

“These are all the basic things we did well and it’s very important now to understand that we have to keep doing these things every time, not only on match day, also during training sessions because these things have to become habits in our bodies and therefore we have to work hard.”

Elsewhere, Fulham will host London rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Manchester United on penalties.

The Cottagers won the shoot-out 4-3 at Old Trafford after Sunday’s fifth-round tie had ended 1-1 following extra time.

Sky Bet Championship Preston, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa while Premier League champions Manchester City head to Bournemouth.

The quarter-final ties will take place across the final weekend of March.