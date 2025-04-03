Roy Keane predicts a bright future for Liverpool linked midfielder Carlos Baleba

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane believes Brighton has another huge talent on their hands.

Carlos Baleba has impressed for the Seagulls with two goals and three assists from 27 appearances in all competitions this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His powerful and skillful presence has drawn comparisons to former Brighton midfielders Moises Caicedo and Yves Bissouma with Liverpool and Chelsea linked with a summer move for the Cameroon international.

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in action against Newcastle's Brazilian midfielder Joelinto

Brighton brought the 21-year-old in 2023 for around £22m from French club Lille as a replacement for Caicedo, who joined Chelsea for a record-breaking £115m.

Keane, speaking on ITV, said: "It'll be interesting to see what happens this summer. Fantastic. Great example. The other clubs must be looking at Brighton and thinking, how are they doing it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The recruitment's fantastic. They're obviously doing their homework. And even with the managers, the decisions they've made.

“The way they sell players, the value they get from players, the way they improve them. Fantastic. And Belaba's another one to keep an eye out for. I think he's got a great chance."

Keane did however express concern that Brighton keeps selling their star players. The likes of Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister and Marc Cucurella have all moved on for vast profit in recent seasons – although Brighton did turn a huge offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for Japan star Kaoru Mitoma last month.

Keane added: "You know, when you look at that, of course, the way they find the players, and you're right to say, I'd love to have the players, but then you think to yourself, at what stage do they say, right, we're not going to sell them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're going to keep them. We're going to see if we can kick on and move towards the European side. Because obviously, it works as a club, in the way they run. But then what about what they want to do?"

Your next Albion read: Transfer gossip: Brighton face summer battle to keep talent as Liverpool and Chelsea weigh up move