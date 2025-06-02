All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton are pushing to sign Verona defender Diego Coppola.

The 21-year-old has been excellent for Paolo Zanetti's team this term and helped them maintain their Serie A status.

Coppola made 35 appearances in all competitions with two goals. His consistent displays saw him earn a first ever call-up to Luciano Spalletti's Italian squad last month.

Brighton, according to L Arena, are said to have made a bid of around £10m but they reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Brentford for the 6ft 4in centre back who is contracted with Verona until June 2027.

Juventus are also said to to be tracking the situation but are yet to make a serious move for Coppola.

Why Brighton need a defender

The Seagulls struggled defensively last term as they shipped 59 goals in total and missed out European football. Only six top flight teams conceded more and it’s an area head coach Fabian Hurzeler is determined to bolster.

Skipper Lewis Dunk, 33, struggled with form and fitness, while Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Joel Veltman also missed large chunks of the campaign due to injuries.

Brighton tried to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Reis last January but the former Palmeiras man opted to join Manchester City for a reported fee of around £30m. The Seagulls did sign Eiran Cashin from Derby County last January for around £8m but the 23-year-old may head out on loan this coming season in order to gain experience.

Dutch international defender Jan Paul van Hecke was the most reliable defender last term and won the Player of the Season award. Coppola could be the ideal long term partner for Van Hecke as Dunk will likely see his minutes managed once again by Hurzeler.

Brighton also need to make a decision on Webster, who impressed in the tail end of the season. Webster has been praised by Hurzeler for his leadership qualities but his injury record has not been the best in the past few seasons.

Verdict

This is one to keep a close eye on as Coppola fits the profile of a typical Brighton signing. The Seagulls like to nip in ahead of their rivals for young talents as they have done previously for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Yasin Ayari.

Coppola’s inclusion into the latest Italian squad will have increased his profile and perhaps alerted a few other club to his talent and - frustratingly for Brighton - raised his price tag.

Brighton seem keen to wrap up a deal and fitness concerns to Dunk and Webster make centre back a priority for the Seagulls this transfer this window.

