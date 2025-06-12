All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith believes Joao Pedro is ideal for Newcastle United.

Brighton's Brazilian striker has been heavily linked with a move to Eddie Howe's team this transfer window as the Magpies prepare for Champions League football next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro scored 10 Premier League goals for the Seagulls last season but fell out favour with head coach Fabian Hurzeler at the end of the campaign.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is widely tipped to leave the club this summer

He received a three-match suspension after a needless red card in the 4-2 loss at Brentford and was then omitted by Hurzeler for the final two matches after a training ground bust-up with Brighton's Player of the Season Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pedro, 23, is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 but the club could be open to offers around £60m.

Brighton currently have Danny Wlebeck and Georginio Rutter pushing for the attacking spots next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also signed Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas and are putting the final touches on a £34m deal with Olympiakos for 18-year-old forward Charalampos Kostoulas.

The five-year deal for Kostoulas could the pave the way for Pedro's departure.

Alan Smith on Joao Pedro

Newcastle previously tried to signed Pedro from Watford prior to his £30m move to Brighton in 2023.

"Newcastle do need somebody else to be able to play through the middle, and João Pedro can certainly do that,” said Smith.

"He is versatile and can play on a flank as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do like him, I think he’s talented, and I think he’s got good character as well, a good leader. He was captain at Watford for a time. Got himself 10 goals in the league this season. Maybe not an out-and-out goalscorer, but I think he’s a player that a lot of clubs would quite fancy.

"I mean, Brighton – they’re a dealing, buying, selling sort of club, aren’t they? They have a turnover of players, and they sell at the right time, so we’ll see on that one."

Verdict

Pedro has been excellent for Albion for the past two seasons but now seems the right time for the next step in his career.

Newcastle seems the most likely destination but Liverpool and Arsenal have previously been credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could also be some bids from across Europe that could also tempt Pedro and Brighton.

The Brazilian though is easily good enough for Champions League football and the thought of combining forces with Alexander Isak at St James’s Park is a tantalising prospect.

Brighton seem to be selling at the right time for all parties but they will command a decent fee for the 23-year-old. The bidding will likely start at around £60m but don’t be surprised if it reaches around £70m – especially if there are multiple bidders.

For your next Albion read: Italian giants battle for £25m Brighton ace