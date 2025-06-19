Brighton take on Fulham for their Premier League season opener

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will likely see many changes to their squad between now and the start of the Premier League season.

The 2025-26 fixtures were announced yesterday and Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls - who finished eighth last term - start against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion have already spent around £70m this summer with the likes of Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Diego Coppola and Tommy Watson all arriving.

But there will likely be players heading for the exit as Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan, Igor Julio and Julio Enciso all seek fresh challenges. Chelsea and Newcastle are now the front runners to sign Pedro.

Here's a potential Brighton XI for their first match of the new season against Fulham.

Bart Verbruggen - GK: The talented Dutch stopper has previously been linked with moves to Bayern Munich but it is hoped the 23-year-old will stay. Hurzeler last season compared him to Germany legend Manuel Neuer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mats Wieffer - RB: The reluctant right back finished the season well in the full back position. The midfielder could continue in that role ahead of Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey.

Jan Paul van Hecke - CB: The Dutchman has been linked with Newcastle but Albion will hope to keep their player of the season for at least another year.

Lewis Dunk - CB: All being well the 33-year-old is fit and firing after injury issues last term. Perhaps not the player he was but remains vital for the Seagulls. Starts ahead of new arrival Diego Coppola.

Ferdi Kadioglu - LB: If Estupinan leaves, Kadioglu - who missed most of last season wit a toe injury - could get the nod in the left back role ahead of Lamptey. Left back is an area Brighton may still strengthen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hinshelwood - CM: The England under-21 homegrown talent will hope to nail down a midfield spot next term. Faces competition from Yasin Ayari, Matt O’Riley (if he stays), James Milner, Wieffer, Diego Gomez and Kadioglu.

Carlos Baleba - CM: Not too much in the way of serious transfer talk this summer. The Cameroon international is serious talent and should be even better this season after gaining experience last term.

Yankuba Minteh - RW: There is still plenty more to come from the Gambian flyer. He had a decent first season in the PL and will hope to improve his goals and assists this coming campaign.

Georginio Rutter - No 10: Albion missed him in the final stages of last season. The former Leeds man should be fully recovered from injury and is set to play a key role for Hurzeler. Offers power and guile in the No 10 position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma - LW: The Japan international remains on the left flank, more in hope than expectation. The 27-year-old keeps appearing on Bayern Munich’s wanted list but Seagulls fans will cross everything that he stays. Such a good player.

Charalampos Kostoulas - CF: The Greek striker will hope to make an instant impact but don’t be surprised if Welbeck starts and Kostoulas appears from the bench. Pedro is near-certain to leave but Albion also have Evan Ferguson back from his loan at West Ham and Tzimas.

For your next Albion read: Newcastle United will despair at Fabrizio Romano's latest post as Chelsea swoop for £60m Brighton ace