Newcastle United will despair at Fabrizio Romano's latest post as Chelsea swoop for £60m Brighton ace

Chelsea are in the running to sign Brighton ace Joao Pedro this summer.

Pedro, 23, is keen to exit the Amex Stadium this transfer window with Newcastle United pushing hard to sign the Brazilian.

The former Watford man is however keen on a London-based club and he has now appeared on Chelsea’s list of summer targets.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is keen to move to a London based club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Understand Chelsea have Brighton’s João Pedro as one of the targets on their shortlist for this summer, highly appreciated.

“Initial contacts took place to be informed on situation, as João can leave this summer. Newcastle already approached Brighton this week.”

It’s a potential blow to Newcastle’s transfer plans as Eddie Howe was hoping to bolster his strike force as they prepare for Champions League football next term.

Pedro’s preference to be in the capital could swing the race in Chelsea’s favour.

Brighton signed Pedro from Watford in 2023 for a then club record £30m. He has scored 30 goals, with 10 assists in 70 appearances for the Seagulls and is contracted until June 2028.

Pedro has a guide price of £60m but multiple bidders could see that figure increase.

Liverpool and Arsenal have previously been credited with interest for the player who reportedly stated his intentions to leave Brighton towards the end of last season.

Verdict

Chelsea and Brighton are no strangers in doing business together. Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Rob Sanchez have all moved from the south coast to west London in recent windows.

Caicedo was sold for £115m and Sanchez went for £25m. The season before Chelsea handed Brighton £62m for Spain left back Cucurella and a record compensation fee of £21.5m for former head coach Graham Potter and his backroom staff.

Chelsea certainly have the finances to make this move happen and it meets Pedro’s desire to live in London. The Blues, like Newcastle, will be playing Champions League next season and are keen to improve their squad, despite the arrival of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Brighton are well covered in attack and have been preparing for Pedro’s exit with the signings of Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas.

The Seagulls also have Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Evan Ferguson.

Pedro to Chelsea does make sense but the two clubs will have to agree on a fee.

