All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-1 Premier League win at Chelsea

Brighton enjoyed a memorable 3-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday despite being denied what appeared to be a clear penalty.

The Blues were leading through Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header but the game changed when Trevoh Chalobah was dismissed for a poor tackle from behind on Diego Gomez.

The defender made a hopeless attempt to win the ball from behind and – following a protracted VAR analysis – he was dismissed.

Brighton made made them pay as a late brace from Danny Welbeck and a header from Maxim De Cuyper sealed the three points - Albion's third straight win against Enzo Maresca's team.

But it could and should have been even more comfortable for the Seagulls as they were denied a penalty when Malo Gusto appeared to kick the Brighton livewire Yankuba Minteh in the head, in the box.

It looked a nasty one for the Gambian who hit the deck and writhed in pain. It went to VAR but they stated that there's "no conclusive evidence" that contact was made.

Mike Dean: VAR was not needed

Former referee Mike Dean, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "That should be an easy on field decision for the referee to give. He doesn't. He doesn't need the VAR he just needs the bottle to make the decision.

Alan Shearer, speaking on Match of the Day, described the referee's performance as "poor" and that Gusto should have faced a penalty for the incident.

There were also a sequence of images posted on social media that seemed to clearly show that Minteh was unfortunate not to get a penalty, and perhaps fortunate to avoid serious injury.

Gusto’s reaction also suggested that he felt fortunate to get away with it.

Calmness is key for Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler chose to focus on his team’s comeback.

A delighted Hurzeler said, “We suffered in the first minutes and conceded the goal but then we started to play.

“We created chances and were better out of possession and were much better overall.

“Sometimes when you are a man up it can be more difficult as the other team are trying to defend.

“But we stayed patient, we stayed calm and we opened the gaps by playing from left to right. And then when you have individuals with the quality that we have it can make a difference.”