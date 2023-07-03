The defender was speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the England under-21’s Euro 2023 quarter final tie with Portugal in Georgia, which they won 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Anthony Gordon.

Colwill has featured in three of the Young Lions four matches at the tournament, helping the team reach the semi-finals without a conceding a single goal. The 20-year-old has been earmarked for a call-up to the senior squad in the near future, having trained with Gareth Southgate’s side over the summer, but Colwill insists he still has a lot of work to do before he wins his first cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colwill said: "Going up and training with them is one thing, but I've got to keep up my performances next season. I need to play. I need to do well. There are so many things that come into you going back there. I don't think it's a case of, 'I'm close now, I might go up on the next camp'.

The defender was speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the England under-21’s Euro 2023 quarter final tie with Portugal in Georgia, which they won 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Anthony Gordon. . (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I've got to keep playing, and playing well. That will be a big thing for me next season.”

Speculation continues to surround Colwill’s future at Stamford Bridge, amidst interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Brighton in the centre-back’s services.

The youngster spent last season on-loan at the Seagulls, making 22 appearances as Roberto De Zerbi’s men qualified for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history. Colwill praised the Italian coach for making him a better player in his time on the south coast, saying: “Training with him [De Zerbi] is very tough, but it's what you need. He's helped me improve so much this season you wouldn't understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's also helped me grow and realise what it takes to become the best. It's just perfection. I think all the people who are destined to be at the top level are like that. During games you hear him on the side and he'll be giving you information all the time. That's the sort of person he is, he just wants to help you progress as a player. He sees the potential in me and during this season he was very tough with me, but I can't complain.

"It gives you that push to go into games as you know he's got your back - that's what every player needs. It gives you that confidence to play your normal game. I really enjoyed it. He's a great guy. He wants the best, I want the best - he wants the same thing as me. I'm happy to have worked under him.

"I think he showed me how to get there [the top level]. Me as a person, I'm really laid back. During the week, in the [training] session I might not be having the best session ever but he still pushes me to get the most out of it.

"Now I feel like that has helped something switch in my head and realise that I'm not here to just be here. I'm here to learn and grow as a player."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi is reportedly keen to work with Colwill again and Brighton have seen two bids for the player rejected by Chelsea, valued at £30m and £40m respectively.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

However, the Blues have no intention to sell their academy product and have offered Colwill a long-term deal, but the centre-back is yet to sign the contract as he continues to assess his future.

Colwill’s current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2025 and the player reportedly wants assurances from the club that he will get regular first-team football if he stays in West London.