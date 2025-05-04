Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City defender John Stones.

The 30-year-old England international’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer of 2026.

According to TBR Football, City are ‘ready to move on’ from Stones this summer, as they aim to avoid losing the centre-back on a free next year.

Stones, who signed for Manchester City from Everton in 2016, has endured an injury-hit campaign – starting just six league matches this season.

TBR Football reported: “In terms of where Stones could go this summer, there is interest from the Saudi Pro League.

“In addition, there are also multiple Premier League sides who would consider a move, the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and West Ham United.”

Juventus are also said to be ‘big fans’ of the England international, who would not be short of interest if he is to move on.

Albion will likely make defensive reinforcements a priority in the summer.

In recent games, they have twice had to deploy midfielder Carlos Baleba in centre-back, whilst Jan Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio and Adam Webster were all unavailable.

Full-backs Tariq Lamptey, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner and Joel Veltman have all also suffered injury-hit campaigns.

A defensive signing would be made even more crucial if there were any departures. Newcastle United are said to be keen on Van Hecke, 24 – who has become one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League.

The Dutchman has 30 Premier League appearances to his name so far this term.

He is in the running for Brighton's Player of the Season and has been tipped as a future captain. German side Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested in a summer move.

Van Hecke is contracted with Albion until June 2027 and has a transfer guide price of £60m-plus.

One Brighton player who appears near-certain to leave is full-back Tariq Lamptey .

The Ghana international – who has just returned from a foot injury – is out of contract this summer and is widely tipped to leave.

"I always say that we won't comment on any situations regarding the players' situation," Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World.

"So for me it's very important that the players know our plans, that we know how we plan with them internally, and then as soon as we want to communicate to the public then we will do it."

Lamptey, 24, was close to joining Ajax in the January window but a number of injuries to Brighton defenders scuppered the deal.

The Dutch giants are expected to rekindle their interest this summer, although – according to Goodison News – Everton are also keen on the former Chelsea man. Lamptey has previously been linked with Wolves and Fulham and would be a steal of a free transfer – provided he stays fit.

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea for around £3m in 2020 and has made 120 appearances for the Seagulls, with five goals and 11 assists.