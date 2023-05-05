'Keen' - Fabrizio Romano makes ominous Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool claim amid Man United interest

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is ‘keen’ on a move to Liverpool in the summer – and negotiations between the two parties will continue in the next fortnight.

The 24-year-old has been linked with moves away from the Amex after starring for club and country this season.

Mac Allister has, so far, netted 11 goals and provided two assists in 34 games for the Seagulls. He also played an integral role in helping Argentina lift their first FIFA World Cup since 1986 at last winter’s 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Rumours have linked the midfielder to a host of clubs; including Albion’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

But Romano revealed Liverpool are ahead of old foes Manchester United in the queue to secure Mac Allister’s services.

The Italian said details needed to be ‘clarified’ before the Reds pushed on with personal terms.

He added United ‘remain interested’ in the Argentine – who fired home a 99th minute Brighton penalty in last night’s dramatic 1-0 home win over Erik ten Hag’s men – but the protracted sale of the club has left the Red Devils trailing their north-west rivals.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Alexis Mac Allister is keen on Liverpool move; there are still details to be clarified before full agreement on personal terms. #LFC

