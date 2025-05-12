Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle

How Brighton’s defence is shaping up ahead of the summer transfer window

Brighton have been linked with signing Verona centre back Diego Coppola this summer – so where does that leave Albion's current crop of defenders?

The Seagulls have struggled defensively this term and conceded 56 goals from 36 matches so far – which could cost them a place in Europe next season.

Injuries and loss of form to key players has not helped and head coach Fabian Hurzeler will no doubt be keen to bolster his defensive ranks. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said Brighton have already started talks for the 21-year-old Coppola, who is also wanted by Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan.

Brighton defenders – keep or sell

Jan Paul van Hecke: Deservedly Albion's player of the year this season and has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle. Eddie Howe is said to be an admirer as the Magpies look to boost their defence as they close in on Champions League football next term. The Dutch international is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 and Albion fans hope he stays next season and beyond. Tipped as potential captain of Brighton in the future. Keep (if they can).

Lewis Dunk: Probably the most challenging season of Dunk's career as he struggled with injuries and dips in form. The 33-year-old skipper needs an injury free pre-season to get back to his best next term. Hurzeler may have to manage his minutes more in future but he remains vital to the Seagulls. Keep.

Adam Webster: Another who has struggled with injuries this term but when called upon he has stepped up and delivered. Looked decent at Wolves and look for a strong finish to the season. A leader among the group. Hurzeler will no doubt want to keep him but webster may seek more regular football. Will have one year left on his contract this summer. A very difficult decision here but persistent fitness concerns maybe a factor. Maybe sell?

Igor Julio: The Brazilian injured his hamstring in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last January and has not been back on the pitch since. He is making good progress in training and could even be available for the final two matches against Liverpool and Tottenham. Not always a starter but has proved capable at Premier League level. Contracted with the Seagulls until 2027 with the option for an extra year. All the signs suggest he will stay. Keep.

Joel Veltman: The experienced Dutch defender was the first choice right back at the start of the campaign but injuries have restricted his appearances of late. Veltman triggered a one-year option to remain at the club next season. Keep.

Tariq Lamptey: The former Chelsea man is out of contract this summer and – as yet – talk of a new contract has been quiet. The Ghana international almost joined Ajax last January and has recently been linked with a free transfer switch to Everton. Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential at Brighton. Looking like a Sell.

Erin Cashin: Joined Brighton for around £8m from Derby County last January and has featured twice in the Premier League so far. He was a late substitute in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa and also in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford. The 23-year-old will hope to force his way in Hurzeler’s plans next term although a loan could be a possibility. Loan.