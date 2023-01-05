Latest Brighton injury news as Roberto De Zerbi expected to ring changes for FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough

Roberto De Zerbi is expected to still be without Adam Webster for this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie with Middlesbrough.

Albion now turn their focus to the FA Cup, as they travel to face in-from Championship Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 7.

The central defender has not been named in an Albion matchday squad since hobbling off in a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai last month.

The Seagulls have also be without striker Danny Welbeck since the Villa game, after he picked up a muscular injury and was substituted in the first half.

Before playing Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, De Zerbi said both were unavailable to play but hinted that Welbeck was closer to match fitness then his team-mate Webster, but both were still unavailable for Brighton’s victory away at Everton on Tuesday (January 3).

Man-of-the-moment Evan Ferguson is expected to start the game, with the exciting young striker scoring two in his last two games for the club.

De Zerbi said: “Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck aren't able to play. We will have to wait a few more days for Welbeck, maybe a bit longer for Webster.”

Despite missing two key players, Brighton have been a free-flowing, attacking force on their return to league action following the 2022 World Cup.

De Zerbi’s side have picked up two victories from three games, both away from home, scoring nine goals in the process. Their latest triumph coming in a unforgettable 4-1 victory away at Goodison Park.

It is unlikely that either Welbeck or Webster will start the cup tie at the Riverside Stadium, but there is a strong possibility that Welbeck may be named as one of the substitutes by De Zerbi.

The Italian will also be without midfielder Jakub Moder, who remains at lest one month away from returning to action after suffering an ACL injury in April last year.

Fellow youngster Andrew Moran may also line-up alongside him, after the 19-year made his debut for the club against Everton in a second-half cameo appearance.

De Zerbi is also likely to give starting places to squad players Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey, in an attempt to rest key players ahead of their league encounter with Liverpool the following Saturday (January 14).

