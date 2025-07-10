Latest Brighton star confirms exit with Evan Ferguson and three more likely to follow soon

All the latest transfer for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Simon Adingra has completed a permanent move to Sunderland from Brighton for a reported fee of £18.5m

The Ivory Coast international made 73 appearances in all competitions for Albion, scoring 12 goals.

Adingra, sopeaking to the Sunderland website said: “It’s a pleasure to be here, and I cannot wait to get started.

"The Club and the project are really exciting. I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy - I wanted to be part of Sunderland’s future. “Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible.

"It’s a big challenge ahead – we’ll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I’m ready for it."

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Our long-standing interest in Simon has been well documented and it’s no secret that we worked hard to bring him to the Club in January, so it’s great to finally see him on Wearside.

"He’s a quick and direct wide player, who can play on both sides and travels with the ball at speed. He’s got significant Premier League experience, which is important for us as a newly promoted team, and due to our recent connection with him, he already has a strong understanding of Sunderland AFC and our journey. Simon is ready to play his part, and we are excited to see him in our team.”

The 23-year-old joined Albion in 2022 from FC Nordsjaelland, before joining Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

He returned to The Amex the following season and was a regular under Roberto De Zerbi, making 40 appearances, including involvement in all eight of our Europa League matches.

He made 29 Premier League appearances last season; 12 of those were starts.

During his time with Albion, Adingra won the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2024, being named the man of the match in the final — a 2-1 win over Nigeria — after he set up both of his country’s goals.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I have enjoyed working with Simon and he’s made a significant contribution during his time with the club.

“However, he is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly. Given the competition we have in the wide positions that’s not something we could guarantee.

“This move to Sunderland gives him that opportunity, so on behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Evan Ferguson to Roma

Brighton are likely to have more players leave this summer transfer window as they look to trim a large squad.

Striker Evan Ferguson struggled with form and fitness last term and spent the second half of last season on loan at struggling West Ham.

Italian giants Roma are keen on the Ireland international and are considering a loan switch, which may include an obligation to buy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “AS Roma keep working on Evan Ferguson deal as Brighton are open to accepting initial loan move.

“Salary would be fully covered by Roma with talks underway also on player side.”

Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Fulham had previously been linked with Ferguson who is contracted with Brighton until June 2029.

Who else could leave the Seagulls

Three other players to keep an eye on at Brighton are Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso and midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Serie A champions Napoli bid £25m for O’Riley earlier this window, while Buonanotte and Enciso could both seek regular football elsewhere.

Porto, Sporting and Inter Milan are believed to keen on Enciso but the £25m guide price is said to be proving a stumbling block.

Defenders Pervis Estupinan and Igor Julio may also be on the move this summer.

